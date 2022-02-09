Trade The Big Game. $50,000 In Prizes.

Here’s hoping the Super Bowl is as exciting as the recent National Football League (NFL) playoff games. Chiefs-Bengals anyone? Let alone the insanity of the Chiefs versus Bills game the week before where the lead chopped and changed multiple times, especially in the final few minutes.

When the underdog Cincinnati Bengals line up against the Los Angeles Rams on February 13 for football’s ultimate prize, one gaming company will also be hoping for a championship match equally as volatile as some of the recent playoff games.

BallStreet Trading Inc. doesn’t call itself a betting company, even if it is in the business of getting people to compete during sporting events.

Its unusual business model?

It’s free to enter, and you could still win part of a total pool of $50,000. That sounds like a deal even casual observers of the big game might be interested in, and maybe them especially.

How It All Works

Viewers have two basic questions to answer and make a prediction on.

Which of the teams will score ten points first? And which team will win the game?

Traders will be given shares of each outcome with virtual currency to buy and sell throughout the game. The prices of the shares will trade from 0 to 100 based on the probability of each outcome, with shares of the winning outcome valued at 100 and shares of the losing outcome expiring at zero.

Traders able to collect the highest trading score will win the ultimate prizes, divvying up a total of $50,000 across the two live markets. The markets will open on February 9 and run through the end of the game.

“The NFL playoffs have been amazing, and we've put that volatility in a box for everyone to watch and trade in real-time,” said BallStreet CEO, Scott San Emeterio. “Bills-Chiefs was a crazy market! Now we are opening up our markets and doing a $50,000 giveaway for anyone watching the Super Bowl."

The New Jersey-based company is partnering with a number of players in the space to enhance the experience.

These include sports betting exchange, Sporttrade, financial media brand Litquidity, and gaming and entertainment company, ESE Entertainment Inc. ESE ENTEF. Such partnerships build on one already established with Benzinga.

The focus on free trading predicting the outcome of sporting events is one ESE, among others, says it is very interested in.

“The free-to-play space is very exciting and an area we’ve always wanted to get into,” said Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE. “BallStreet has developed very unique technology and intellectual property that enhances user engagement and fits very well with ESE.”

The BallStreet platform could be used across esports in ESE’s ecosystem in the near future, Wasiela added.

BallStreet is aiming to offer similar trading opportunities for other major upcoming events like March Madness college basketball and The Masters golf championship.

The Super Bowl has a global television audience of approximately 150 million with about 100 million of that in the United States. Since 1991, the first year of records, almost $3 billion has been wagered on the outcome of the big game, according to this ESPN article.

Big bets placed so far for the 2022 version include $13,440 at 35-1 on the Bengals to win and $18,000 at 14-1 for the Rams to claim victory.

Such large bets have been placed with the big-name betting players including Caesars Entertainment Inc. CZR, BetMGM — owned by MGM Resorts International MSM — and FanDuel — owned by Flutter Entertainment plc PDYPF.

