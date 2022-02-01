This Company Believes Its Emergency Management System Could Hold A Key To Public Safety In The Future

Photo by Pixabay from Pexels

Communication is crucial during an emergency, disaster, or public health crisis.

Federal agencies and authorities engage in various communication initiatives to caution or notify the public on preventive measures to mitigate the impact of these events.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has observed that well-conceived and effectively delivered emergency messages can help ensure public safety.

Emergency communications commonly used during critical moments may include alerts and warnings — directives about evacuation, curfews, self-protective actions, and available assistance.

FEMA noted that public information during an incident serves many important functions. It can:

Save lives and reduce injury: Knowing the proper protective actions to take enables people to reduce their risk.

Protect property and the environment: Understanding how to mitigate risk to property and the environment may lessen the damage inflicted by disasters.

Facilitate the tactical response by calming fears and managing expectations: People who know what to expect are more likely to follow instructions and allow responders to do their jobs.

Educate, inform and change behavior and attitudes: An educated public is more likely to prepare for emergencies and be ready when they occur.

Seek the public's cooperation: Whether the need is for volunteers to help with sandbagging, citizens to cooperate with investigators, or residents to evacuate their homes, public information is an instrument that can help make it happen.

Instill public confidence: Providing timely, accurate, and understandable information builds confidence in emergency management's competence.

Provide information to help families reunite: Public information about shelter message boards, hotlines, and survivor registries can help reunite families and enable them to move forward with their recovery.

As the tools and rules for disaster communications evolve, companies are urged to follow suit to accommodate these changes and exploit their opportunities.

In an industry that includes players like Everbridge EVBG, BK Technologies Corp. BKTI and Cadre Holdings Inc. CDRE, Genasys Inc. GNSS is a company that is aiming to significantly impact the future of the sector.

For more than 27 years, the San Diego-based company has been a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe during emergencies. Industries the company serves include government, utilities, enterprise, and non-profit.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, and homeland security.

The company’s unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM), National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), Workforce Management, Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD), Long Range Voice Broadcast Systems, Integrated Mass Notification Systems (IMNS), and Zonehaven emergency evacuation resources.

Genasys Emergency Management (GEM)

GEM delivers notifications and information to people at risk before, during, and after critical events to make sure residents, visitors and tourists have the information they need to stay safe.

For example, GEM government solutions provide automated physical security integration for federal, state, and local governments. The feature-rich system combines physical security integrations with advanced staff, employee, and transient user alerting.

Automated integrations include fire system, access control, Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS), mobile and desktop panic buttons, operator action inputs, 2-way short-message service (SMS), email, pop-ups, callouts, public address speakers, pagers, and land mobile radio outputs. GEM is fully IPAWS certified — it can notify anyone in the area rapidly with no opt-in required.

As incident management software, GEM adds an orchestration and management layer on top of existing physical and digital infrastructure — enhancing clarity, reach and range when managing critical events.

With high-risk situations constantly on the rise, communities, homes, and businesses are subject to greater threats from natural disasters, epidemics, civil unrest, and active shooters.

Alerting Channels

Location-based SMS: Delivers SMS messages to anyone within a geofenced area, regardless of opt-in

Cell broadcast: Sends emergency alerts to thousands of mobile phone users in a defined area instantaneously

Mobile push notifications: Pushes small quick notifications anywhere in the world — even if you are connected to WiFi.

Voice: Scaled infrastructure that allows high volume calls and information

Email: Provides links to resources with additional information through email

Genasys Mass Notification Voice Arrays: Enables mass outdoor notification through the best-in-class Genasys speaker arrays

Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) compliant for sirens, TV, radio, and digital displays: Overrides local FM and TV stations to send messages to compliant digital displays

Social media (Facebook and Twitter): Publishes alert messages on authorized social accounts.

WhatsApp: Enable WhatsApp channel for your community or workforce.

YouTube: Automatically upload to your YouTube channel and automatically distribute a link

IPAWS: Automatically receive and initiate custom-defined IPAWS alerts to staff, workforce, and communities with Genasys IPAWS originator that is fully certified by FEMA

Desktop Alerts: Notifications with a custom look and feel sent to any laptop or desktop.

The GEM platform is a holistic emergency management system that Genasys believes could help shape the future of public safety. Read more about GEM at genasys.com/genasys-emergency-management.

