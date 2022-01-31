12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Gainers WISeKey Intl Hldg WKEY stock moved upwards by 11.4% to $3.62 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.2 million. Bridgeline Digital BLIN
Gainers
- WISeKey Intl Hldg WKEY stock moved upwards by 11.4% to $3.62 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.2 million.
- Bridgeline Digital BLIN shares moved upwards by 5.71% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.
- Also check: Executives Buy Around $88 million of four stocks
- Cyxtera Technologies CYXT shares moved upwards by 4.27% to $11.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT stock rose 3.93% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $721.4 million.
- Borqs Technologies BRQS shares rose 3.39% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.9 million.
- Analog Devices ADI shares increased by 3.38% to $164.0. The company's market cap stands at $86.1 billion.
Losers
- Atomera ATOM shares decreased by 8.1% to $11.5 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $266.3 million.
- Marin Software MRIN shares fell 7.19% to $2.84. The company's market cap stands at $43.9 million.
- Cipher Mining CIFR shares decreased by 6.48% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $650.4 million.
- American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock fell 6.15% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.1 million.
- Ondas Holdings ONDS stock decreased by 5.91% to $4.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.3 million.
- Color Star Technology CSCW stock fell 5.71% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.8 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
