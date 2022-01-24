This Company Has Been Playing a Role in Public Safety for Almost 30 Years and Says It's Just Getting Started

Photo by Ryan Pouncy on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice

Genasys Inc. GNSS developed a reputation as an innovator by creating the acoustic hailing device market through its Long Range Acoustic Device (LRAD) technology and industry-leading long-range communication systems.

Now, the company formerly known as LRAD Corporation, is building the only unified software and hardware critical communications platform to further its leadership as a global provider of systems and solutions that help keep people safe. By providing a unified, multi-channel approach for delivering geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats, Genasys’ goal is to help protect people in an increasingly dangerous world.

The San Diego-based company’s critical communications platform includes:

Genasys Emergency Management (GEM)

GEM unifies hardware and SaaS software to provide more emergency warning and life safety alert options than any other solution on the market.

A SaaS Enterprise solution is in great demand as large employers look to keep employees, suppliers and visitors safe.

Integrated Mass Notification Systems (IMNS)

IMNS is the only fully unified system that incorporates hardware and software in a comprehensive emergency warning platform that features alerting channels not reliant on local telecom or power infrastructure.

Includes GEM, Zonehaven and industry leading Genasys speaker arrays for a unified, one-hand-to-shake solution that delivers geo-targeted mobile alerts and audible voice broadcast.

IMNS’ critical communication platform for enterprise and public spaces can provide continuous connectivity even when existing power and telecommunication infrastructure goes down.

National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS)

NEWS features the mass notification industry's fastest location-based SMS service. While other SMS alert providers take up to 15 minutes to find the mobile phones of people located in at-risk areas, NEWS finds and sends SMS alerts to thousands of phones in near real time.

NEWS also integrates software, hardware and data with the unique capability of cell broadcast and SMS alert delivery to residents and visitors in a targeted crisis zone.

Works with IPAWS, can send voice calls, and post on social media as well as providing audible warnings from Genasys speaker arrays.

Zonehaven SaaS solutions

Zonehaven is a complete greenfield opportunity - the only SaaS evacuation solution available today.

A game-changing SaaS solution for local governments to manage rapid evacuations and orderly repopulations during and after a crisis.

Genasys systems are in service in over 100 countries and in more than 500 U.S. cities in diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement and critical infrastructure protection.

Key Takeaway

With industry-leading software and hardware solutions, Genasys has the only unified critical communications platform available today. The Company is investing in its future growth and is well-positioned to continue expanding globally. The total available market (TAM) of $12 billion continues to grow as governments and businesses recognize the need to improve their platforms for keeping people safe. This dynamic could provide a favorable backdrop for the Company to grow its nascent software business and leverage its leadership in acoustic devices.

In a sector with players like Everbridge, Inc. EVBG, BK Technologies Corp. BKTI and Cadre Holdings Inc. CDRE, Genasys has several key differentiators that it believes set it apart from the competition for leadership in the space.

Read more about Genasys at genasys.com.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.