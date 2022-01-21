 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 7:35am   Comments
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
  • Barclays cut Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) price target from $675 to $425. Netflix shares fell 19.6% to $408.58 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc cut Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) price target from $2,100 to $1,850. Chipotle shares fell 0.8% to $1,409.10 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS boosted Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) price target from $58.5 to $89. Cognizant Technology shares rose 0.1% to $85.79 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham raised the price target for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) from $100 to $110. WNS shares rose 0.2% to $86.13 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group reduced the price target on Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) from $70 to $30. Peloton Interactive shares rose 6.2% to $25.73 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital lowered the price target for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) from $245 to $225. Ecolab shares fell 4.3% to $204.00 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink cut Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) price target from $138 to $115. Medtronic shares fell 0.1% to $105.96 in pre-market trading.
  • B of A Securities raised the price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) from $8 to $10. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares rose 1.5% to $4.16 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup cut Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) price target from $370 to $360. Intuitive Surgical shares fell 6.1% to $275.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse lowered the price target on Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) from $205 to $140. Cloudflare shares rose 0.9% to $94.27 in pre-market trading.

