Fill Your Tank at The Push of an App?

Picture credit: EzFill Holdings, Inc.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

From on-demand food delivery to on-demand video streaming, there’s an app for everything. You can even get your vehicle’s gas tank filled on-demand, too.

Heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic, consumer and business appetite for online and on-demand services has increased across multiple sectors of the economy, with mobile fuel delivery being the next on-demand opportunity.

EzFill Holdings Inc. EZFL, a South Florida-based fuel-delivery company is looking to take advantage of the push for on-demand services and become a disruptor in the $500 billion retail gas industry.

Consumers can get their vehicles filled, whether they are at home, work, or school, through the use of EzFill’s user friendly (4.7 stars in the app store) app. Users simply have to log-in, set their vehicle’s location, schedule a fill and leave their gas cap open. EzFill’s expert technicians take care of the rest.

For a company operating fleets of vehicles, EzFill’s service has the potential to save time and money. EzFill will fuel an entire fleet, on the company’s lot, overnight or when it's most convenient, so they’re ready for the next day. Companies will never have to worry about their drivers having to spend time refueling at the end or beginning of their shifts, thus optimizing their route capacity.

On-Demand is in Demand

Perhaps it is no surprise that consumers and businesses alike are just as hungry for on-demand fuel delivery as they are for many other delivery services that can be ordered online.

On-demand services are rapidly taking over traditional brick-and-mortar services. Amazon.com Inc. AMZN and Netflix Inc. NFLX are obvious examples.

Nearly half of the U.S. population has used on-demand services, according to EzFill. With an ongoing global pandemic adding increased uncertainty over traditional work and lifestyles, there could be an even greater trend toward the convenience of online and on-demand life.

On-demand fuel delivery may just be one more example and EzFill intends to meet the anticipated increase in demand.

The company purchased 33 fuel trucks on October 11, more than tripling its fleet size. The new trucks will mainly support the company’s expansion plans in its home state of Florida as well as other select markets.

EzFill is eyeing expansion through partnerships with fleet operators with a multi-state or national presence. For example, the company recently signed partnership agreements with 1-800-GOT-JUNK? and SERVPRO.

The on-demand fuel delivery model has already drawn interest from big players in the retail automobile and fuel industry. Yoshi, a fuel delivery business with a model similar to EzFill has received financial backing from Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM and General Motors GM. As interest in on-demand continues to grow, other large companies are sure to follow.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.