IMAC Holdings' The Back Space Launches BACK.co App

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) ("IMAC" or the "Company") is furthering its commitment to help patients of The Back Space pilot program find further engagement with the introduction of the BACK.co app. The app is the first in the chiropractic industry to provide mobile queue registration and serves as part of IMAC Holdings' roadmap to helping consumers develop a personalized, affordable and engaging experience that guides users to better spinal health.

The Back Space, located within select Walmart stores, are retail healthcare centers specializing in chiropractic adjustments, nerve and muscle stimulation, and percussion tool therapies for soft tissue recovery, muscle relaxation, and spinal wellness. Services are offered on a walk-in and appointment basis, priced at $25 per treatment, with memberships available for $65 per month that are valid at any The Back Space location.