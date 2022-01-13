 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 7:28am   Comments
Share:
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
  • RBC Capital boosted KB Home (NYSE: KBH) price target from $46 to $55. KB Home shares rose 6.7% to $45.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. reduced the price target on Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) from $75 to $45. Snap shares fell 2.9% to $41.50 in pre-market trading.
  • MKM Partners boosted Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) price target from $24 to $30. Mattel shares rose 1.5% to $22.32 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc raised the price target for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE: AVB) from $255 to $275. AvalonBay Communities shares rose 0.6% to close at $250.72 on Wednesday.
  • Guggenheim lowered Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) price target from $290 to $202. Biogen shares fell 1.1% to $222.82 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse lifted Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI) price target from $92 to $96. Nelnet shares fell 0.7% to $94.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc lifted the price target on ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) from $81 to $88. ConocoPhillips shares fell 0.4% to $84.05 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) from $25 to $19. TCR2 Therapeutics shares rose 4.5% to $4.21 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTA) price target from $85 to $80. Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares dropped 1.7% to close at $69.35 on Wednesday.
  • Piper Sandler cut the price target on Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) from $54 to $43. Chegg shares rose 3.2% to $29.96 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIIB + AVB)

50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Biogen
10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 12, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPenny Stocks Price Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FOLDCantor FitzgeraldMaintains15.0
WNCRaymond JamesMaintains24.0
OSKRaymond JamesMaintains135.0
FSSRaymond JamesMaintains52.0
CIENRaymond JamesMaintains80.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com