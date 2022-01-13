10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- RBC Capital boosted KB Home (NYSE: KBH) price target from $46 to $55. KB Home shares rose 6.7% to $45.20 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. reduced the price target on Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) from $75 to $45. Snap shares fell 2.9% to $41.50 in pre-market trading.
- MKM Partners boosted Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) price target from $24 to $30. Mattel shares rose 1.5% to $22.32 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc raised the price target for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE: AVB) from $255 to $275. AvalonBay Communities shares rose 0.6% to close at $250.72 on Wednesday.
- Guggenheim lowered Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) price target from $290 to $202. Biogen shares fell 1.1% to $222.82 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse lifted Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI) price target from $92 to $96. Nelnet shares fell 0.7% to $94.00 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc lifted the price target on ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) from $81 to $88. ConocoPhillips shares fell 0.4% to $84.05 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) from $25 to $19. TCR2 Therapeutics shares rose 4.5% to $4.21 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTA) price target from $85 to $80. Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares dropped 1.7% to close at $69.35 on Wednesday.
- Piper Sandler cut the price target on Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) from $54 to $43. Chegg shares rose 3.2% to $29.96 in pre-market trading.
