10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 8:12am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley boosted Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) price target from $275 to $330. Zscaler shares rose 7.1% to $371.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup boosted Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) price target from $160 to $175. Applied Materials shares rose 1.9% to $150.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target on TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) from $26 to $13. TG Therapeutics shares fell 5.3% to $14.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo boosted the price target for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) from $115 to $185. Ambarella shares jumped 16.4% to $208.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays cut Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGTX) price target from $16 to $7. Sigilon Therapeutics shares fell 0.3% to close at $3.76 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse lifted the price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) from $75 to $80. GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares rose 3.3% to $71.50 in pre-market trading.
  • DA Davidson raised Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) price target from $254 to $266. Helen of Troy shares fell 2.3% to close at $240.50 on Tuesday.
  • Jefferies lifted ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) price target from $7 to $12. ImmunoGen shares fell 3.6% to $5.95 pre-market trading.
  • Susquehanna raised the price target on NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) from $100 to $105. NetApp shares rose 1.4% to $90.11 in pre-market trading.
  • Truist Securities boosted the price target for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) from $315 to $330. salesforce.com shares fell 6.5% to $266.40 in pre-market trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

