10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Keybanc lifted Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) price target from $165 to $175. Reliance Steel shares rose 1.4% to $166.24 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho raised the price target on Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from $75 to $95. Micron shares rose 1.1% to $84.79 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink raised Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) price target from $170 to $175. Agilent shares fell 3% to $157.85 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc boosted Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) price target from $65 to $70. Knight-Swift Transportation shares slipped 0.1% to $57.96 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) from $7 to $5. Versus Systems shares fell 0.3% to $3.04 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. boosted the price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) from $12 to $23. Calumet Specialty Products shares rose 8.1% to $16.43 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho lifted the price target for Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) from $55 to $75. Western Digital shares rose 1.3% to $57.75 in pre-market trading.
- Atlantic Equities boosted TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) price target from $125 to $140. TransUnion shares fell 2.2% to $114.83 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital cut the price target on Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) from $110 to $95. Cerence shares fell 20.6% to close at $82.59 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse raised Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY) price target from $8 to $10. Berkshire Grey shares rose 3.4% to $5.76 in pre-market trading.
