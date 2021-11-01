Muscle Maker Signs 40 Unit Franchise Deal, Expands into Saudi Arabia Market

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga.

Muscle Maker, Inc. GRIL, the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill, Pokemoto and SuperFit Foods announced that it has inked a Master Franchise Agreement for 40 units in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; solidifying the company’s second multi-unit international deal.

Saudi Arabia is the largest country in the Middle East and the newly signed 40 unit agreement, when fully executed, will grow the company’s international footprint by 400%. Muscle Maker Grill previously signed a 10-unit deal in Kuwait.

“We are pleased to announce our 40 unit Master Franchise Agreement, our second international deal, quadrupling Muscle Maker Grill’s future presence in the Middle East,” said Mike Roper, Chief Executive Officer of Muscle Maker, Inc. “We’re thrilled that growth plans with our Kuwaiti partners are coming to fruition by expanding healthier-for-you options into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

“According to research, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Fitness Service Market is expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2022, stressing the need for healthier dining options. We look forward to the brand coming to life in a new region as our international partners accelerate on local and regional levels.”

Muscle Makers’ current Kuwaiti international franchise partners Abrar Kadhem Almatrouk, Abdullah Kadhem Almatrouk, Yousef Kadhem Almatrouk and Essa Kadhem Almatrouk will expand the healthier-for-you brand across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by selling franchise units in packs of 10. They will be responsible for all facets of development for new locations in Saudi Arabia, including but not limited to opening, training, distribution, operations and marketing.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Muscle Maker, Inc. and to be the franchisor that develops the brand in Saudi Arabia,” said Abdullah Kadhem Almatrouk, the Muscle Maker Grill international partner in Kuwait. “We were attracted to the brand for its ability to offer a healthier-for-you alternative that doesn’t sacrifice taste and have since opened 2 units in Salmiya and Mubarak Alkabir Governorate Kuwait. The brand is well received locally and we’re ready to make some moves in both Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

