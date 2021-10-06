 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

If You Invested $1,000 In Rolls-Royce Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 06, 2021 8:25am   Comments
Share:
If You Invested $1,000 In Rolls-Royce Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 31.8%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way.

Rolls-Royce’s Bumpy Ride: One company that has been a decent investment in the last year has been British aerospace and defense engine maker Rolls-Royce Holding PLC ADR (OTC: RYCEY).

Many investors are familiar with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, which once produced luxury automobiles. However, BMW (OTC: BMWYY) acquired Rolls-Royce Motor Cars for $570 million in 1998. Today, Rolls-Royce is the world’s second-largest producer of aircraft engines, behind only General Electric Company (NYSE: GE).

Like many other industrial stocks, Rolls-Royce’s business was hit hard by the pandemic. In 2019, Rolls-Royce reported a net loss of $1.79 billion and 5.5% revenue growth. In 2020, Rolls-Royce net losses jumped to $4.32 billion and revenue plunged 28.7%

At the beginning of 2020, Rolls-Royce shares were trading at around $8.99. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped to $8.08 after news of the coronavirus spreading in China prompted concerns about a pandemic.

Rolls-Royce ultimately bottomed at $3.04 in early April, just weeks after the S&P 500 bottomed. Unfortunately for Rolls-Royce investors, the post-pandemic rebound didn’t last for long.

By June, Rolls-Royce shares were back above $5, but they soon dropped back below $5 and haven’t returned since

Related Link: If You Invested $1,000 In ChargePoint Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

In fact, Rolls-Royce shares dropped to their low point of 2020 almost exactly a year ago, hitting $1.38 on Oct. 2. The stock made it back up to as high as $3.56 in November before stalling once again.

Rolls-Royce In 2021, Beyond: So far, Rolls-Royce’s OTC-listed shares have not made it back above $2 in 2021. After dropping to new all-time lows of $1.21 in July, the stock has since bounced back to as high as $1.99 in September.

Still, Rolls-Royce investors who bought the dip in the stock exactly one year ago and held on have generated a big return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Rolls-Royce stock bought on Oct. 5, 2020, would be worth about $2,923 today, assuming reinvested dividends.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Rolls-Royce’s stock to continue its rebound in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 14 analysts covering the stock is $4.88, suggesting 157.9% upside from current levels.

Photo: jae park from Pexels

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RYCEY)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Penny Stocks Education General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com