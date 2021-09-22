 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Cannabis Daily Podcast Sept. 22: Three Buy The Dip Opportunity Stocks
asli.tolon@gmail.com , Benzinga Contributor  
 
September 22, 2021 3:51pm   Comments
Start The Day With The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space

Tuesday's news highlights include:

The U.S. House of Representatives passes cannabis banking reform as part of the defense spending bill. 

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACBclosed down its Edmonton-based facility on Tuesday.  

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will reinstate employees who were previously penalized for positive cannabis tests. 

In today's episode we covered the following public companies:

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB)
  • Body and Mind Inc.  (OTC: BMMJ)
  • Bevcanna Enterprises Inc. (OTC: BVNNF)
  • Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL)
Hosted By: Elliot Lane

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed as financial advice.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

