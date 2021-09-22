Cannabis Daily Podcast Sept. 22: Three Buy The Dip Opportunity Stocks
Start The Day With The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space
Tuesday's news highlights include:
The U.S. House of Representatives passes cannabis banking reform as part of the defense spending bill.
Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) closed down its Edmonton-based facility on Tuesday.
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will reinstate employees who were previously penalized for positive cannabis tests.
In today's episode we covered the following public companies:
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB)
- Body and Mind Inc. (OTC: BMMJ)
- Bevcanna Enterprises Inc. (OTC: BVNNF)
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL)
-
Hosted By: Elliot Lane
Follow Benzinga Cannabis On Social Media
Access All The Cannabis Daily Episodes Here
NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE
The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed as financial advice.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga