Cannabis Daily Podcast Sept. 22: Three Buy The Dip Opportunity Stocks

Start The Day With The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space

Tuesday's news highlights include:

The U.S. House of Representatives passes cannabis banking reform as part of the defense spending bill.

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) closed down its Edmonton-based facility on Tuesday.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will reinstate employees who were previously penalized for positive cannabis tests.

In today's episode we covered the following public companies:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB)

(NASDAQ: ACB) Body and Mind Inc. (OTC: BMMJ)

(OTC: BMMJ) Bevcanna Enterprises Inc . (OTC: BVNNF)

. (OTC: BVNNF) Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL)

(NASDAQ: SNDL)

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

Follow Benzinga Cannabis On Social Media

Access All The Cannabis Daily Episodes Here

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed as financial advice.