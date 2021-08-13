 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Up With Evoke Pharma's Stock Popping Off Friday?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 13, 2021 12:02pm   Comments
Share:

Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EVOK) shares are trading higher by 23.1% at $1.38 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS results. Evoke Pharma reported quarterly losses of 7 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 8 cents per share.

“Through our continuing commercial expansion, increasing in-person access to physicians, and growing visibility within the gastroparesis community, we are encouraged by the momentum achieved in the second quarter,”stated David A. Gonyer, R.Ph., President and CEO of Evoke Pharma.

“Notably, we continued to observe positive trends in refill rates, sales growth, and prescribing physicians, affirming our belief that we are gaining traction among new doctors and patients. As we enter the second half of the year, we look forward to driving our commercial and marketing initiatives forward and establishing GIMOTI as the preferred treatment option for patients suffering from diabetic gastroparesis,” Gonyer said.

Evoke Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal, or GI, disorders and diseases.

Evoke Pharma has a 52-week high of $5.87 and a 52-week low of $1.04.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EVOK)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Reports Positive Keytruda Readout, Moderna Slips Despite Q2 Beat, Bayer To Buy Vividion For Up To $2B, GlycoMimetics Gets New CEO
The Daily Biotech Pulse: ObsEva Surges On Out-Licensing Deal, EyeGate Appoints New CEO, 2 Positive Catalysts For Merck, Candel Therapeutics Debuts
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingPenny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas