What's Up With Evoke Pharma's Stock Popping Off Friday?

Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EVOK) shares are trading higher by 23.1% at $1.38 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS results. Evoke Pharma reported quarterly losses of 7 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 8 cents per share.

“Through our continuing commercial expansion, increasing in-person access to physicians, and growing visibility within the gastroparesis community, we are encouraged by the momentum achieved in the second quarter,”stated David A. Gonyer, R.Ph., President and CEO of Evoke Pharma.

“Notably, we continued to observe positive trends in refill rates, sales growth, and prescribing physicians, affirming our belief that we are gaining traction among new doctors and patients. As we enter the second half of the year, we look forward to driving our commercial and marketing initiatives forward and establishing GIMOTI as the preferred treatment option for patients suffering from diabetic gastroparesis,” Gonyer said.

Evoke Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal, or GI, disorders and diseases.

Evoke Pharma has a 52-week high of $5.87 and a 52-week low of $1.04.