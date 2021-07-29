 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 8:44am   Comments
  • Canaccord Genuity cut Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) price target from $8 to $3. Theratechnologies shares gained 4.5% to close at $3.71 on Wednesday.
  • Guggenheim lifted the price target for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) from $245 to $265. Spotify shares rose 1.2% to $225.96 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target on American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) from $182 to $200. American Express shares gained 0.7% to $171.20 in pre-market trading.
  • JMP Securities boosted Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) price target from $395 to $425. Facebook shares fell 3.2% to $361.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo boosted the price target for O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) from $660 to $670. O'Reilly Automotive shares fell 1.1% to close at $609.59 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse raised Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) price target from $1,400 to $1,700. Shopify shares rose 0.3% to $1,542.99 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital raised ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) price target from $640 to $670. ServiceNow shares rose 0.6% to $587.00 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan lifted the price target on Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) from $300 to $310. Microsoft shares fell 0.1% to $286.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham boosted the price target on Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) from $480 to $575. Tyler Technologies shares gained 0.6% to close at $495.67 on Wednesday.
  • Keybanc raised McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) price target from $265 to $270. McDonald's shares rose 0.2% to $242.31 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPenny Stocks Price Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

