Why Ebang International Shares Are Moving Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 26, 2021 2:11pm
Ebang International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EBON) shares are trading higher Monday afternoon following a weekend increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

Ebang International Holdings is an application-specific integrated circuit, or ASIC, chip design company and a manufacturer of high-performance Bitcoin mining machines. 

Ebang International's Ebit E10 model is a commercial mining machine that uses 10 nm ASIC chips among other mining machine producers. The company operates in single segment selling of Bitcoin mining machines and related accessories, telecommunications products and provision of management and maintenance services.

Ebang International has a 52-week high of $14.95 and a 52-week low of $1.95.

