Why Tiziana Life Sciences Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ: TLSA) shares are trading higher by 16% at $2.10 as traders circulate a June 17 press release from the company titled 'Tiziana Responds to UK Call for Development of Innovative 'Take Home' Treatments for COVID-19 Disease.'

Tiziana Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in developing transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases and cancer-related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes drug assets for Crohn's Disease, COVID-19, Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis and Hepatocellular Carcinoma.

Tiziana Life Sciences has a development pipeline featuring Foralumab, Milciclib, Anti-IL6R and others. The company has a single reporting segment, which is the research and development of biotechnological & pharmaceutical products.

Tiziana Life Sciences has a 52-week high of $12.17 and a 52-week low of $1.73.