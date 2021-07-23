 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Tiziana Life Sciences Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 3:19pm   Comments
Share:

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ: TLSA) shares are trading higher by 16% at $2.10 as traders circulate a June 17 press release from the company titled 'Tiziana Responds to UK Call for Development of Innovative 'Take Home' Treatments for COVID-19 Disease.'

Tiziana Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in developing transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases and cancer-related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes drug assets for Crohn's Disease, COVID-19, Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis and Hepatocellular Carcinoma.

Tiziana Life Sciences has a development pipeline featuring Foralumab, Milciclib, Anti-IL6R and others. The company has a single reporting segment, which is the research and development of biotechnological & pharmaceutical products.

Tiziana Life Sciences has a 52-week high of $12.17 and a 52-week low of $1.73.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TLSA)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J, Novartis Report Solid Results, Chembio Soars On COVID Test Order, Lumos Signals Clinical Trial Delay
TLSA: Intranasal Foralumab in COVID-19
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Gemini Sinks On Data, Amgen's Migraine Drug Approved In Japan, Liver Congress Gets Underway
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingPenny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas