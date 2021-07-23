 Skip to main content

Why Cyclerion Therapeutics Shares Are Moving Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 11:50am   Comments
Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYCN) shares are trading higher Friday morning after the company announced it will present a trial design for its CY6463 Phase 2a study in patients with Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology at the at the upcoming Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2021.

Cyclerion Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of soluble guanylate cyclase pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. Its focus is on enabling the full therapeutic potential of next-generation sGC stimulators. Its pipeline products include Olinciguat, Praliciguat and others.

Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 52-week high of $8.96 and a 52-week low of $2.08.

