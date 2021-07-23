Why Cyclerion Therapeutics Shares Are Moving Today

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYCN) shares are trading higher Friday morning after the company announced it will present a trial design for its CY6463 Phase 2a study in patients with Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology at the at the upcoming Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2021.

Cyclerion Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of soluble guanylate cyclase pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. Its focus is on enabling the full therapeutic potential of next-generation sGC stimulators. Its pipeline products include Olinciguat, Praliciguat and others.

Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 52-week high of $8.96 and a 52-week low of $2.08.