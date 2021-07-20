Why Intrusion Inc Shares Dipped Today

Shares of Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ: INTZ) are trading lower after the company announced worse-than-expected preliminary Q2 sales results and said it has engaged an investment banking firm to evaluate various funding sources.

Additionally, the company announced the departure of CEO and President Jack B. Blount. The company announced plans for CFO, Franklin Byrd, and CTO, Joe Head to assume operating responsibilities until a successor is named.

Intrusion Inc is engaged in developing, marketing, and supporting a group of high-speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company’s product line includes TraceCop which is utilized as a big data tool with IP intelligence to support forensic investigations while Savant is a network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection software utilized for data privacy protection.

At the time of publication, shares of Intrusion Inc were trading 51.7% lower at $4.11. The stock has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $29.90.

