Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Sesen Bio, Marathon Oil, More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer advised a viewer with a long position in Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SESN) to take some off the table.

Cramer wants to stick with Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX).

People should have room in their portfolios for Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) because green chemicals are the future, said Cramer.

He would stay away from Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) and pick a different one.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE: WMS) is going to come down, but it is a good situation, said Cramer. It's just a nice, medium-sized-cap story about building and drainage, he added.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) is probably going higher, said Cramer. He prefers Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX).