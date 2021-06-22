Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Sesen Bio, Marathon Oil, More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer advised a viewer with a long position in Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SESN) to take some off the table.
Cramer wants to stick with Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX).
People should have room in their portfolios for Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) because green chemicals are the future, said Cramer.
He would stay away from Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) and pick a different one.
Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE: WMS) is going to come down, but it is a good situation, said Cramer. It's just a nice, medium-sized-cap story about building and drainage, he added.
Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) is probably going higher, said Cramer. He prefers Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX).
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundPenny Stocks Small Cap Media