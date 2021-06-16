 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Chinese Education Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 9:07am   Comments
Share:

Shares of several Chinese education stocks are trading lower following reports suggesting China will impose tougher restrictions on the private tutoring industry, including bans on vacation tutoring.

Analysts from Morgan Stanley also downgraded the Chinese education stocks.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) is one of the leading K-12 after-school tutoring providers in China. The stock was trading about 10.7% lower at $25.75 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $90.96 and a 52-week low of $25.25.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The stock was trading about 8% lower at $8.73 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.97 and a 52-week low of $7.71.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) is an online tutoring company. The stock was trading about 6.7% lower at $4.13per share on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $23.93 and a 52-week low of $3.82.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EDU + TAL)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
China Plans To Crackdown On Private Tutoring Companies: Reuters
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
42 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingPenny Stocks Downgrades Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
KSHBRoth CapitalMaintains2.0
SLRCOppenheimerAssumes21.0
SUNSOppenheimerAssumes16.0
NLYJMP SecuritiesMaintains10.0
RMDB of A SecuritiesDowngrades221.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com