Why Chinese Education Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

Shares of several Chinese education stocks are trading lower following reports suggesting China will impose tougher restrictions on the private tutoring industry, including bans on vacation tutoring.

Analysts from Morgan Stanley also downgraded the Chinese education stocks.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) is one of the leading K-12 after-school tutoring providers in China. The stock was trading about 10.7% lower at $25.75 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $90.96 and a 52-week low of $25.25.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The stock was trading about 8% lower at $8.73 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.97 and a 52-week low of $7.71.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) is an online tutoring company. The stock was trading about 6.7% lower at $4.13per share on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $23.93 and a 52-week low of $3.82.