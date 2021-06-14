10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
Gainers
- MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) stock rose 61.45% to $6.2 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $48.6 million.
- 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) shares rose 5.83% to $2.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.9 million.
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares moved upwards by 4.28% to $20.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.9 million.
- Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) shares moved upwards by 3.75% to $3.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.8 million.
Losers
- Baosheng Media Group Hldg (NASDAQ:BAOS) shares declined by 17.0% to $4.15 during Monday's pre-market session.
- Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) shares decreased by 5.1% to $5.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.1 million.
- Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) stock fell 2.82% to $20.0. The company's market cap stands at $983.7 million.
- BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT) stock decreased by 2.74% to $6.73. The company's market cap stands at $241.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) shares decreased by 2.24% to $21.0.
- Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) shares decreased by 1.82% to $11.34.
