Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2021 12:42pm   Comments
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock increased by 2.62% to $2.94 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 6.0K shares is 37.66% of Conifer Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million.
  • Prudential (NYSE:PUK) shares moved upwards by 1.68% to $41.77. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 171.0K, which is 92.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.5 billion.
  • Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) shares rose 1.57% to $258.52. The current volume of 47.2K shares is 4.85% of Willis Towers Watson's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $33.3 billion.
  • Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) shares rose 1.47% to $72.43. The current volume of 58.3K shares is 23.41% of Kemper's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
  • Aon (NYSE:AON) shares moved upwards by 1.42% to $249.26. Trading volume for Aon's stock is 308.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 18.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.1 billion.
  • Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) shares moved upwards by 1.42% to $47.0. As of 12:40 EST, Independence Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 3.2K, which is 41.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $688.0 million.

Losers

  • Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares fell 4.89% to $100.02 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 904.0K shares is 36.17% of Lemonade's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock fell 3.29% to $20.63. SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 727.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 43.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock fell 3.29% to $2.65. Trading volume for Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is 123.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 18.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.
  • Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) shares fell 2.76% to $14.65. As of 12:40 EST, Fanhua's stock is trading at a volume of 10.6K, which is 13.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $786.8 million.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock fell 2.39% to $8.59. As of 12:40 EST, FG Financial Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9K, which is 9.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) shares fell 2.04% to $4.09. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 13.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.

