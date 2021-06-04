 Skip to main content

3 Penny Stocks To Consider For The Oil Rally

Mark Putrino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2021 11:05am   Comments
As oil continues to soar and approaches $70 a barrel, shares of many stocks in the energy sector have rallied as well. Some appear to be poised to keep moving higher.

These include penny stocks W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI), Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE: UGP), and Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST).

WTI may be breaking the resistance around the $4.50 level. This is where the top was in early March. If it clears this level, the uptrend could resume.

wti.png
UGP hit resistance around the $4.10 level in early May. Now shares have reached this level again, and they may be about to break through it.

ugp.png

Shares of VIST hit resistance at $3.75 during last June and July, and they're now trading above this important level. There’s a good chance the rally continues.

vist.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

