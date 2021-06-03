fbpx
QQQ
-2.32
335.79
-0.7%
DIA
-0.22
346.58
-0.06%
SPY
-1.05
421.38
-0.25%
TLT
-0.37
138.90
-0.27%
GLD
-3.68
182.45
-2.06%

3 Penny Stocks In The Energy Sector Ripe To Play For Inflation

byMark Putrino
June 3, 2021 10:28 am
3 Penny Stocks In The Energy Sector Ripe To Play For Inflation

Inflation is here.

Commodity prices are soaring, with the price of oil up by about 10% in just two weeks. As a result, many energy-based stocks have already broken out.

Other energy-based companies haven't broken out yet, but appear to be on the verge of doing so. These include Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM), VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC), and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG).

Evolution Petroleum is testing resistance at the $4 level. This level was resistance in early May as well.

epm.png

VOC has run into resistance at the $4.15 level. If the price of oil keeps rising, shares of VOC may very well break this resistance and move higher as well.

voc.png

The $4.75 level has been resistance for Crescent Point for two years. It's being tested once again and if this level breaks, shares could make a big move higher.

cpg.png

