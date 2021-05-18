 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 7:52am   Comments
  • Deutsche Bank lowered the price target on The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) from $222 to $213. Disney shares fell 0.1% to $170.02 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James reduced Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) price target from $93 to $85. Lumentum shares rose 1.1% to $73.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup cut the price target on MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX) from $62 to $45. MediaAlpha shares rose 6.6% to close at $37.11 on Friday.
  • Barclays cut the price target on II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) from $105 to $65. II-VI shares fell 0.6% to $63.16 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho lifted the price target for Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) from $50 to $61. Alliant Energy shares fell 0.5% to close at $56.48 on Monday.
  • Keybanc cut the price target for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) from $74 to $70. Sunrun shares rose 0.7% to $40.26 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE: WRN) price target from $2.5 to $3. Western Copper and Gold shares rose 3.4% to $2.14 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank boosted Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) price target from $145 to $160. Arthur J. Gallagher shares fell 0.5% to close at $146.50 on Monday.
  • Raymond James lifted Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) price target from $32 to $38. Purple Innovation shares rose 0.7% to $32.25 in pre-market trading.
  • B. Riley Securities raised Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) price target from $56 to $72. Lincoln National shares fell 0.4% to close at $70.17 on Monday.

Check out other big price target changes here

