10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- JP Morgan boosted BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) price target from $40 to $51. BJ's Wholesale shares rose 0.6% to $43.75 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital lifted Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) price target from $135 to $168. Albemarle shares fell 0.7% to $153.50 in pre-market trading.
- Needham raised Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) price target from $47 to $50. Marvell Technology shares fell 0.3% to $41.38 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush boosted the price target for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) from $130 to $135. Jack in the Box shares fell 4.1% to $112.25 in pre-market trading.
- Needham lowered Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) price target from $123 to $87. Lumentum shares fell 0.4% to $67.96 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse cut the price target on Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) from $42 to $31. Array Technologies shares rose 4% to $14.00 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. lifted the price target on HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) from $16 to $21. HOOKIPA Pharma shares rose 3.9% to close at $16.70 on Tuesday.
- Keybanc raised the price target on Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) from $49 to $60. Ventas shares rose 0.9% to $52.63 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink cut Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAY) price target from $23 to $5. Graybug Vision shares fell 6.1% to $3.86 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital boosted the price target for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ: PCOM) from $16 to $20. Points International shares rose 0.2% to close at $15.83 on Wednesday.
