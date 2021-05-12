 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 7:45am   Comments
  • HC Wainwright & Co. lowered Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) price target from $317 to $294. Novavax shares fell 1.6% to $136.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham cut BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) price target from $85 to $60. BigCommerce shares rose 6.5% to $49.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel raised Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) price target from $18 to $25. Hanesbrands shares rose 1.6% to $19.59 in pre-market trading.
  • Roth Capital reduced the price target for Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) from $53 to $25. Array Technologies shares fell 24.7% to $18.80 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan increased Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) price target from $16 to $22. Ferro shares surged 23.9% to close at $21.78 on Tuesday.
  • Deutsche Bank boosted the price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE: CCEP) from $52 to $67. Coca-Cola Europacific shares fell 0.5% to $55.87 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink lowered the price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) from $115 to $105. Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares rose 1.6% to close at $70.47 on Tuesday.
  • Keybanc raised the price target on EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) from $85 to $87. EOG Resources shares rose 1% to $82.94 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley raised Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) price target from $300 to $335. Air Products shares rose 0.1% to $301.04 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) from $6 to $5. Amarin shares fell 4.1% to $4.42 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

