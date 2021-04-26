 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Cathie Wood Is Bullish On Skillz

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 2:48am   Comments
Share:
Why Cathie Wood Is Bullish On Skillz

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management believes the mobile gaming company Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ) has been a victim of misunderstanding after recent short-seller allegations against the company related to its revenue recognition practices and its NFL partnership.

What Happened: Skillz shares have risen 44.8% since Tuesday's close on fresh investor support and are down 9.15% on a year-to-date basis amid Wolfpack Research's classifying Skillz's top games as “stagnant to declining.” 

The New York-based hedge fund Ark said it reviewed the reports and believes the claims were either exaggerated or incorrect.

“The recent allegations against the company range from its revenue recognition practices to its recent NFL partnership. After reviewing the reports, we believe the claims to be either exaggerated or incorrect,” ARK Invest said in a stock commentary newsletter on Friday.

“We believe these short reports stem from a misunderstanding of the company, its position in the gaming ecosystem, and its future ambitions.”

Ark owns over 12 million shares in Skillz divided between ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW), worth about $218.7 million as of Friday's close.

See Also: Cathie Wood's Ark Loads Up Another 1.2 Million Shares In Skillz, Also Adds Coinbase, DraftKings

Why It Matters: Skillz is a mobile games platform that enables competitive eSports-style play that hosts billions of casual esports tournaments annually.

Skillz shares tanked last month after Wolfpack said Skillz’s top three games — which make up for 88% of its revenues — had already peaked by the third quarter of 2020 and its growth story is falling apart in the first quarter of this year. 

Wolfpack wrote that, while Skillz was projecting a 12.3% sequential growth and 61.4% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1 2021, third-party app data indicated that the company’s total installations had declined by double digits in the first two months of that period.

In February, Skillz announced a partnership with the National Football League to host a global game development competition. 

Price Action: The stock closed 9.33% higher at $18.17 on Friday.

Read Next: Why Cathie Wood Is Bullish On Crypto Play Silvergate Despite Recent Slump

Photo courtesy: Skillz Inc.

Latest Ratings for SKLZ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021JefferiesInitiates Coverage OnHold
Feb 2021UBSInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Jan 2021Canaccord GenuityInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SKLZ
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SKLZ)

Cathie Wood Adds More Coinbase, Skillz, Trims Square
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 23, 2021
Bonawyn Eison Sees Unusual Options Activity In Skillz
25 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Cathie Wood's Ark Loads Up Another 1.2 Million Shares In Skillz, Also Adds Coinbase, DraftKings
What Went Down With Skillz Stock Today?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: ARK Investment Management Cathie WoodAnalyst Color Long Ideas News Short Sellers Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
LYTSRoth CapitalMaintains11.0
FOARaymond JamesInitiates Coverage On15.0
TZOONoble Capital MarketsUpgrades18.0
IMAXWedbushUpgrades26.0
EIGBoenning & ScattergoodUpgrades49.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com