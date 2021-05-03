 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Is It Time To Sell Genworth Financial?

Mark Putrino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021 7:39am   Comments
Share:
Is It Time To Sell Genworth Financial?

The bulls have been in control of Genworth Financial (NYSE: GNW). Over the past month, the price of the shares has climbed by about 30%.

But now it's overbought, which means the bears may take over and drive the price lower.

The bottom half of the chart is the Relative Strength Momentum Indicator. It measures GNW’s momentum and shows that it has reached an extreme to the upside.

The last time the shares were as overbought as they are now was in February. That turned out to be a good time to sell.

gnw.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GNW)

Cramer Shares His Thoughts On JetBlue, General Electric And More
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
11 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
41 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Preview: Genworth Financial
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Penny Stocks Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas