Is It Time To Sell Genworth Financial?

The bulls have been in control of Genworth Financial (NYSE: GNW). Over the past month, the price of the shares has climbed by about 30%.

But now it's overbought, which means the bears may take over and drive the price lower.

The bottom half of the chart is the Relative Strength Momentum Indicator. It measures GNW’s momentum and shows that it has reached an extreme to the upside.

The last time the shares were as overbought as they are now was in February. That turned out to be a good time to sell.