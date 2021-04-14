Benzinga Boot Camp Event Spotlight: David Kang

David Kang, CEO of Prosperity Trades, is a well-known trader who experienced success in the stock market from a young age. Kang became a top 10% trader before the age of 25. After getting involved with the stock market in college and making over six figures before graduating, he has been trading full-time for over 10 years.

Kang founded Prosperity Trades in order to share trading resources with traders who want to increase profitability. He is educating traders and developing their skills so that they can become consistently profitable. Prosperity Trades not only teaches individuals about trading, but it also teaches them about themselves.

Kang was featured on Benzinga's Boot Camp Event, which took place live via YouTube on April 10.

Kang told Benzinga he tries to narrow down the possibilities when it comes to selecting a stock to trade. He looks for stocks that are moving an unusual amount in premarket trading, are close to technical breakout levels or have upcoming catalysts, such as a scheduled earnings report date.

He prefers to trade low-float stocks and sets up his trades using technical indicators like exponential moving averages (EMAs) and the relative strength index (RSI) in combination with moving average convergence divergence (MACD).

He recently traded BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: BCTX), noting it's an extremely low-float stock that is primed for a reversal. The company recently released Phase 2 breast cancer results and he expects it to have a sizable run moving forward.