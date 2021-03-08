 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2021 7:20am   Comments
  • Susquehanna raised Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) price target from $267 to $290. Accenture shares fell 0.6% to $247.93 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital raised the price target on The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) from $55 to $60. Coca-Cola shares rose 0.7% to $51.13 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse lowered the price target on NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) from $87 to $85. NextEra Energy shares rose 0.4% to $71.00 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) from $9 to $6. Akebia Therapeutics shares rose 0.2% to $3.41 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) price target from $20 to $15. Viatris shares fell 1.4% to $13.71 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc lifted the price target for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) from $76 to $90. Syneos Health shares rose 0.5% to close at $72.01 on Friday.
  • SVB Leerink cut IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) price target from $59 to $42. IMARA shares fell 2.2% to $9.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Chardan Capital boosted Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) price target from $35.5 to $45. Passage Bio shares rose 2.9% to $20.40 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc lowered the price target on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) from $22 to $20. Cleveland-Cliffs shares fell 0.1% to $14.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies cut the price target for NIO Limited. (NYSE: NIO) from $60 to $38.8. NIO shares fell 3.4% to $36.82 in pre-market trading.

