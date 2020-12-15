10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- JP Morgan lowered the price target on L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) from $220 to $215. L3Harris shares fell 2.1% to trade at $185.90 on Tuesday.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised the price target on Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) from $28 to $36. Wells Fargo shares rose 1.8% to $29.16 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup boosted the price target for Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE: NINE) from $1 to $3. Nine Energy shares climbed 6% to $2.56 on Tuesday.
- Needham raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT) price target from $45 to $55. Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares rose 2.4% to $45.52 on Tuesday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for Savara Inc (NASDAQ: SVRA) from $6 to $3. Savara shares fell 2.2% to trade at $1.12 on Tuesday.
- SVB Leerink boosted Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) price target from $415 to $450. Teleflex shares rose 1.3% to trade at $385.58 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup boosted the price target for Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP) from $6 to $9. Propetro shares rose 4.2% to $7.70 on Tuesday.
- SVB Leerink raised Change Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: CHNG) price target from $19 to $22. Change Healthcare shares rose 0.2% to trade at $18.04 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche bank lifted RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) price target from $7 to $10. RPT Realty shares gained 2% to trade at $8.48 on Tuesday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised price target for Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLAY) from $54 to $57. Relay Therapeutics shares rose 2.7% to $45.00 on Tuesday.
