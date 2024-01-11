What the Options Market Tells Us About Dow

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Dow.

Looking at options history for Dow DOW we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 77% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $466,876 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $240,663.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $60.0 for Dow, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Dow options trades today is 2178.83 with a total volume of 3,973.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Dow's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Dow Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $52.50 $193.9K 2 504 DOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $50.00 $100.0K 2.0K 503 DOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $55.00 $87.2K 17 0 DOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $50.00 $82.1K 3.9K 645 DOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $57.50 $65.1K 2.1K 212

About Dow

Dow Chemical is a diversified global chemicals producer, formed in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. The firm is a leading producer of several chemicals, including polyethylene, ethylene oxide, and silicone rubber. Its products have numerous applications in both consumer and industrial end markets.

In light of the recent options history for Dow, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Dow Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,519,038, the price of DOW is down -0.3% at $53.22.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Dow

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $56.0.

An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Dow, maintaining a target price of $54.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Dow, targeting a price of $56.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Deutsche Bank downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $58.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.