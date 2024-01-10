Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ADSK

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Autodesk ADSK, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ADSK usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Autodesk. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 12% leaning bullish and 87% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $380,240, and 3 are calls, amounting to $270,990.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $195.0 to $230.0 for Autodesk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Autodesk stands at 458.8, with a total volume reaching 695.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Autodesk, situated within the strike price corridor from $195.0 to $230.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Autodesk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $230.00 $203.8K 1.6K 240 ADSK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $230.00 $166.4K 209 53 ADSK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $230.00 $77.5K 209 111 ADSK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $230.00 $49.6K 209 143 ADSK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $230.00 $49.4K 209 127

About Autodesk

Founded in 1982, Autodesk is an application software company that serves industries in architecture, engineering, and construction; product design and manufacturing; and media and entertainment. Autodesk software enables design, modeling, and rendering needs of these industries. The company has over 4 million paid subscribers across 180 countries.

In light of the recent options history for Autodesk, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Autodesk

Currently trading with a volume of 478,670, the ADSK's price is up by 1.29%, now at $239.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 43 days.

Expert Opinions on Autodesk

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $249.5.

An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Autodesk, which currently sits at a price target of $234.

An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Autodesk, which currently sits at a price target of $265.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Autodesk, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.