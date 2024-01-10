Spotlight on JPMorgan Chase: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on JPMorgan Chase JPM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JPM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 33 uncommon options trades for JPMorgan Chase.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $1,446,402, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $1,390,289.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $130.0 and $190.0 for JPMorgan Chase, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in JPMorgan Chase's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to JPMorgan Chase's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $130.0 to $190.0 over the preceding 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $130.00 $857.5K 4.5K 0 JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/12/24 $172.50 $356.8K 1.5K 79 JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/16/24 $190.00 $194.8K 8 95 JPM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $170.00 $118.6K 7.0K 810 JPM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $170.00 $114.1K 7.0K 1.0K

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

Present Market Standing of JPMorgan Chase

Trading volume stands at 5,643,909, with JPM's price up by 0.13%, positioned at $170.88.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 2 days.

