Smart Money Is Betting Big In AMAT Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Applied Mat AMAT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMAT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Applied Mat.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 23% bullish and 76%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $180,321, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $334,091.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $110.0 and $175.0 for Applied Mat, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Applied Mat options trades today is 937.55 with a total volume of 1,257.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Applied Mat's big money trades within a strike price range of $110.0 to $175.0 over the last 30 days.

Applied Mat Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $150.00 $84.2K 89 25 AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $110.00 $58.8K 116 12 AMAT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $146.00 $55.7K 94 284 AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $145.00 $42.6K 56 20 AMAT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $110.00 $40.3K 3.0K 10

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Applied Mat, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Applied Mat

Trading volume stands at 1,544,883, with AMAT's price down by -0.95%, positioned at $149.59.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 36 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Applied Mat

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $185.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Outperform rating for Applied Mat, targeting a price of $185.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.