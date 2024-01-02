Apollo Global Management Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Apollo Global Management APO, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in APO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Apollo Global Management. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 76% leaning bullish and 23% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $62,031, and 11 are calls, amounting to $936,290.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $95.0 for Apollo Global Management, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Apollo Global Management's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Apollo Global Management's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Apollo Global Management Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $87.50 $188.1K 2.0K 418 APO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $90.00 $175.0K 6.0K 0 APO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $90.00 $150.0K 6.0K 1.0K APO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $90.00 $142.4K 6.0K 850 APO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $90.00 $84.7K 6.0K 1.6K

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Inc is an alternative investment manager. It serves various sectors such as chemicals, manufacturing and industrial, natural resources, consumer and retail, consumer services, business services, financial services, leisure, and media and telecom and technology. The company operates in three business segments that are Asset Management, Retirement Services, and Principal Investing. It generates maximum revenue from the Retirement Services segment.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Apollo Global Management, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Apollo Global Management's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 988,608, the price of APO is down by -1.71%, reaching $91.59.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 37 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.