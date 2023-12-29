10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

Loading... Loading...

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $8.00 $229.4K 21.3K 17.8K HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $15.00 $49.4K 18.9K 6.1K PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/12/24 $63.00 $25.6K 2.5K 1.0K C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $60.00 $220.2K 56.4K 918 AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/15/24 $50.00 $27.3K 891 214 COF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $120.00 $92.2K 1.3K 169 FCFS CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/16/24 $105.00 $28.4K 50 165 BAC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $35.00 $43.7K 9.6K 128 SQ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/16/24 $65.00 $27.6K 4.2K 68 ALL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $110.00 $35.2K 402 10

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NU NU, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 17650 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $229.4K, with a price of $13.0 per contract. There were 21348 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17869 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOD HOOD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 385 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 230 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.4K, with a price of $216.0 per contract. There were 18913 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6134 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on January 12, 2024. Parties traded 267 contract(s) at a $63.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $96.0 per contract. There were 2586 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1032 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding C C, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 385 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 831 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $220.2K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 56417 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 918 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM AFRM, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 77 day(s) on March 15, 2024. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 891 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 214 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Loading... Loading...

• For COF COF, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 175 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 159 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.2K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 1369 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 169 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FCFS FCFS, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on February 16, 2024. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 50 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 165 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BAC BAC, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 539 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 108 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.7K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 9689 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 128 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on February 16, 2024. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $1383.0 per contract. There were 4266 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 68 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ALL ALL, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 357 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $3520.0 per contract. There were 402 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.