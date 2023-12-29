A Closer Look at Walmart's Options Market Dynamics

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Walmart WMT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WMT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Walmart.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,200, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $576,825.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $105.0 to $160.0 for Walmart over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Walmart's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Walmart's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $105.0 to $160.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Walmart Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $120.00 $139.4K 640 53 WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $110.00 $125.8K 257 16 WMT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $115.00 $84.0K 11 14 WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $115.00 $76.7K 111 23 WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $120.00 $34.8K 640 9

About Walmart

Walmart serves as the preeminent retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,700 stores in the United States (5,300 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 stores globally. Walmart generated over $420 billion in domestic namesake sales last year, with Sam's Club contributing another $84 billion to the firm's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $100 billion in sales. The company serves around 240 million customers globally each week.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Walmart, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Walmart Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 469,232, with WMT's price down by -0.14%, positioned at $157.35.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 53 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.