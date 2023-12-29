Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Eli Lilly

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Eli Lilly.

Looking at options history for Eli Lilly LLY we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $215,635 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $404,905.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $410.0 to $650.0 for Eli Lilly over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Eli Lilly's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Eli Lilly's whale activity within a strike price range from $410.0 to $650.0 in the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $410.00 $131.6K 35 10 LLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/15/24 $560.00 $117.5K 113 0 LLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/12/24 $570.00 $54.5K 120 81 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/16/24 $570.00 $48.0K 488 12 LLY PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/16/24 $600.00 $43.6K 540 12

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for diabetes; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

In light of the recent options history for Eli Lilly, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Eli Lilly Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 159,187, with LLY's price up by 0.2%, positioned at $582.0.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 39 days.

Expert Opinions on Eli Lilly

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $610.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Daiwa Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $610.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.