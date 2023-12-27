Big Players' Recent Trades in UNH Options

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on UnitedHealth Group. Our analysis of options history for UnitedHealth Group UNH revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 66% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $64,000, and 7 were calls, valued at $512,211.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $400.0 to $650.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for UnitedHealth Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across UnitedHealth Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $400.0 to $650.0, over the past month.

UnitedHealth Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $650.00 $152.4K 385 0 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/15/24 $540.00 $149.1K 883 132 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $400.00 $61.8K 262 5 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $510.00 $50.9K 221 9 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $540.00 $38.0K 1.6K 17

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 53 million members globally, including 5 million outside the U.S. as of mid-2023. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

In light of the recent options history for UnitedHealth Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

UnitedHealth Group's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 493,174, the UNH's price is up by 0.15%, now at $520.79.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 16 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for UnitedHealth Group

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $571.2.

An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $596.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Stephens & Co. downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $585.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Stephens & Co. lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $585.

In a cautious move, an analyst from HSBC downgraded its rating to Reduce, setting a price target of $480.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $610.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for UnitedHealth Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.