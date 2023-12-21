Decoding D.R. Horton's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on D.R. Horton. Our analysis of options history for D.R. Horton DHI revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $230,790, and 2 were calls, valued at $64,781.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $160.0 for D.R. Horton over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for D.R. Horton's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across D.R. Horton's significant trades, within a strike price range of $140.0 to $160.0, over the past month.

D.R. Horton Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHI PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/16/24 $160.00 $50.7K 258 78 DHI PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/16/24 $160.00 $50.3K 258 0 DHI PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/16/24 $155.00 $38.3K 354 67 DHI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/16/24 $155.00 $35.9K 309 18 DHI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/16/24 $150.00 $35.7K 426 67

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton is a leading homebuilder in the United States with operations in 118 markets across 33 states. D.R. Horton mainly builds single-family detached homes (over 90% of home sales revenue) and offers products to entry-level, move-up, luxury buyers, and active adults. The company offers homebuyers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. D.R. Horton's headquarters are in Arlington, Texas, and it manages six regional segments across the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with D.R. Horton, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of D.R. Horton

With a volume of 1,106,545, the price of DHI is up 1.13% at $151.08.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 33 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest D.R. Horton options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.