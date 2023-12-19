Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Citigroup Options

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Citigroup. Our analysis of options history for Citigroup C revealed 101 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 48% of traders were bullish, while 51% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 14 were puts, with a value of $702,562, and 87 were calls, valued at $11,887,882.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $60.0 for Citigroup, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Citigroup stands at 15148.39, with a total volume reaching 766,581.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Citigroup, situated within the strike price corridor from $30.0 to $60.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Citigroup Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Loading... Loading...

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $50.00 $2.6M 44.8K 5.1K C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $50.00 $1.1M 7.4K 3.1K C CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $50.00 $852.2K 7.4K 3.1K C CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/15/24 $55.00 $553.5K 48.2K 16.7K C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $52.50 $308.2K 53.2K 472

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into two primary segments: the institutional clients group and the personal banking and wealth-management group. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Citigroup, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Citigroup Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 13,565,149, with C's price down by -0.79%, positioned at $49.27.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 24 days.

Expert Opinions on Citigroup

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $49.5.

An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $47.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for Citigroup, targeting a price of $52.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Citigroup options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.