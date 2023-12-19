Behind the Scenes of Intel's Latest Options Trends

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Intel.

Looking at options history for Intel INTC we detected 45 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 71% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 28% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $848,351 and 35, calls, for a total amount of $2,635,466.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $60.0 for Intel over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Intel's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Intel's significant trades, within a strike price range of $25.0 to $60.0, over the past month.

Intel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/16/24 $46.00 $233.9K 3.9K 944 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $219.3K 37.4K 270 INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $30.00 $201.0K 502 501 INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $30.00 $200.0K 502 351 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $45.50 $184.7K 111 1.5K

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Intel, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Intel

Trading volume stands at 9,129,556, with INTC's price down by -0.31%, positioned at $45.55.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 37 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Intel

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $50.0.

In a positive move, an analyst from B of A Securities has upgraded their rating to Neutral and adjusted the price target to $50.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for Intel, targeting a price of $52.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Raymond James keeps a Outperform rating on Intel with a target price of $48.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.