JPMorgan Chase Unusual Options Activity For October 16

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on JPMorgan Chase.

Looking at options history for JPMorgan Chase JPM we detected 44 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 23 are puts, for a total amount of $2,374,492 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $2,701,282.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $170.0 for JPMorgan Chase over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for JPMorgan Chase options trades today is 4744.1 with a total volume of 41,012.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for JPMorgan Chase's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $170.0 over the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $150.00 $1.1M 19.4K 216 JPM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $135.00 $922.5K 21.1K 3.8K JPM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $135.00 $307.5K 21.1K 5.0K JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/15/24 $145.00 $283.2K 401 412 JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/15/24 $140.00 $212.4K 187 327

Where Is JPMorgan Chase Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,285,847, the price of JPM is down -0.1% at $147.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 88 days.

What The Experts Say On JPMorgan Chase:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $233.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $171.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $187.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $215.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

