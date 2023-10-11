Looking At PepsiCo's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on PepsiCo PEP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PEP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for PepsiCo.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $205,936, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $354,124.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $170.0 for PepsiCo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for PepsiCo options trades today is 1391.56 with a total volume of 5,017.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for PepsiCo's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $170.0 over the last 30 days.

PepsiCo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PEP CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/13/23 $150.00 $62.2K 127 50 PEP CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/13/23 $150.00 $61.7K 127 50 PEP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/15/23 $170.00 $56.0K 189 235 PEP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/19/24 $165.00 $44.5K 226 74 PEP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/13/23 $162.50 $43.7K 2.1K 834

Where Is PepsiCo Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,840,929, the price of PEP is up 0.44% at $165.13.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 120 days.

What The Experts Say On PepsiCo:

RBC Capital downgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $180

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on PepsiCo, which currently sits at a price target of $195.

Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $195

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on PepsiCo, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on PepsiCo, which currently sits at a price target of $179.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

