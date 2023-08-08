Alibaba Gr Holding Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alibaba Gr Holding.

Looking at options history for Alibaba Gr Holding BABA we detected 105 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 41 are puts, for a total amount of $6,929,572 and 64, calls, for a total amount of $4,721,380.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $270.0 for Alibaba Gr Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alibaba Gr Holding's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alibaba Gr Holding's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $270.0 in the last 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $80.00 $1.3M 4.3K 6.0K BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/15/24 $80.00 $1.0M 2.9K 2.0K BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $230.00 $597.9K 0 44 BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $265.00 $410.1K 0 24 BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $270.00 $299.0K 0 2

Where Is Alibaba Gr Holding Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,317,343, the price of BABA is down -2.42% at $94.22.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

What The Experts Say On Alibaba Gr Holding:

Baird downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $115

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $137.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

