This Is What Whales Are Betting On Charles Schwab

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Charles Schwab SCHW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SCHW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Charles Schwab.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 70% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $88,671, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $1,328,415.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $80.0 for Charles Schwab over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Charles Schwab's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Charles Schwab's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Charles Schwab Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SCHW CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $65.00 $1.0M 2.6K 1.1K SCHW CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/18/23 $57.50 $78.5K 3.8K 100 SCHW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $53.5K 3.6K 46 SCHW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/15/23 $65.00 $49.6K 790 224 SCHW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/11/23 $60.00 $43.7K 208 180

Where Is Charles Schwab Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,444,054, the price of SCHW is up 1.16% at $66.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 74 days.

What The Experts Say On Charles Schwab:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $69.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $77.

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $68

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $62.

