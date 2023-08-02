10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 4, 2023. This event was a transfer of 53 contract(s) at a $445.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 1951 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18686 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 4, 2023. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $197.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 19821 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13997 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IOT IOT, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on September 15, 2023. Parties traded 636 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.6K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 4111 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5224 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR PLTR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on August 18, 2023. Parties traded 1169 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $250.1K, with a price of $214.0 per contract. There were 28182 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2413 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 534 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $159.0 per contract. There were 18825 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1337 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MTSI MTSI, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on August 18, 2023. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 167 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1320 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TER TER, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on October 20, 2023. Parties traded 750 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 4280 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PANW PANW, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on September 15, 2023. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $615.0 per contract. There were 2894 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 703 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM QCOM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 170 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $805.0 per contract. There were 4850 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 561 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZM ZM, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 170 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $1080.0 per contract. There were 3781 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 484 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.